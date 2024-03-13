Threshold Price Hits $0.0389 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $389.09 million and $47.91 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00025021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,623.44 or 1.00042333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00185427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04002385 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $64,145,907.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.