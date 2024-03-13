Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

Shares of THXPF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

