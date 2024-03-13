Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
Shares of THXPF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
