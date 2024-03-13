The Root Network (ROOT) Trading 65.4% Higher Over Last Week

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Root Network has a market cap of $130.12 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.11857646 USD and is up 5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $7,568,257.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

