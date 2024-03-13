The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Progressive were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Progressive stock opened at $198.94 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $199.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

