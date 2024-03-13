The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 244,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 222,289 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,656. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.67. The firm has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

