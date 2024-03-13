The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HD traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.55 and a 200 day moving average of $330.52. The company has a market cap of $380.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

