The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

