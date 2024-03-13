The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. 4,678,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599,887. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.