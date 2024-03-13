The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2026 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

BA opened at $184.23 on Monday. Boeing has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

