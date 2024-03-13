The Arena Group (AREN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of The Arena Group stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.15. The Arena Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

In other news, major shareholder Simplify Inventions, Llc acquired 5,555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $11,999,998.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,067,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,706,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Arena Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Arena Group by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

