The Arena Group (AREN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.
The Arena Group Price Performance
Shares of The Arena Group stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.15. The Arena Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Arena Group
In other news, major shareholder Simplify Inventions, Llc acquired 5,555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $11,999,998.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,067,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,706,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group
About The Arena Group
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Arena Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.