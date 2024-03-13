Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $197.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,408,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.1 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $183.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day moving average is $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.