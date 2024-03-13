Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $6.65 on Wednesday, reaching $170.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,036,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,967,664. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $544.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.26.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

