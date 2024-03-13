Terra Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $725.90 million and $107.68 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002055 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000969 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000744 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 684,102,934 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
