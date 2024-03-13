Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $57.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,866 shares of company stock worth $4,170,505 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

