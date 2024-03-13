Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Up 1,383.3% in February

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,383.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
ATUUF remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.
About Tenaz Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price from Here
- Stock Average Calculator
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.