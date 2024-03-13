Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Up 1,383.3% in February

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,383.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

ATUUF remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

