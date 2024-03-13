Telsey Advisory Group Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $195.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.65.
In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $108,908,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
