Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $265.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.19.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $240.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.90.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $29,782,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

