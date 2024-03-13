Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Down 0.2 %

TLPFY opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $123.55.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

About Teleperformance

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.