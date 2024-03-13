Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Teleperformance Trading Down 0.2 %
TLPFY opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $123.55.
