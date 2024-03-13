Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 153,578 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 153,578 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 119.0% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 9.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982 over the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.07. 618,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

