Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,414 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

MMC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.84. 213,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $207.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,580. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

