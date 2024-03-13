Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $48,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.63. 70,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.23 and a 1-year high of $419.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

