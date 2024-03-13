Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 27,451 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after buying an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.11. The company had a trading volume of 426,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,596. The company has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.