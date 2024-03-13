Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,226 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $118,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 134.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 436,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,753,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,015,756. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.