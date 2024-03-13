Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $255.30. The company had a trading volume of 452,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,149. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average is $231.01. The company has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

