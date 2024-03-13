Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $51.51 Million Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Onsemi makes up 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of Onsemi worth $51,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.40. 1,378,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,201. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

