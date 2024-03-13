Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $28.06 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.15% of NVR worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $70,568,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded up $90.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7,813.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,447. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7,318.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,586.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7,825.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

