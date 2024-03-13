Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.58 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.0 %

PLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. 475,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

