Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $118.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,921 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

GOOG traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,934,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,953. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

