Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $23,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,956. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.