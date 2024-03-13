Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 245,336 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,336 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $77,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 41,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,471,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,967,000 after acquiring an additional 179,848 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Schlumberger by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. 2,750,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,088,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

