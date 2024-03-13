Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KLA were worth $61,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Price Performance
KLA stock traded down $10.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $688.08. The company had a trading volume of 314,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.89. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KLA
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.