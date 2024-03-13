TD Cowen Raises Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $110.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $107.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $292,830.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $20,846,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,519,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

