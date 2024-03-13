Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $10.02. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 273,603 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TH. TheStreet lowered Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $904.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 290.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,390 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

