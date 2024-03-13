Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Tapinator has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

