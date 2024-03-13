Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after buying an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,184,000 after buying an additional 3,129,635 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a market capitalization of $738.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

