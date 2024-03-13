Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) SVP Peggy Maes Sells 1,500 Shares

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peggy Maes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

SLVM stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,597,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,167,000 after buying an additional 690,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 396,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at $18,292,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 259,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

