Sylogist (SYZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SYZ opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.60. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$4.62 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.13 million, a PE ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYZ. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

