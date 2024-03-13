Sylogist (SYZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Sylogist Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SYZ opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.60. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$4.62 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.13 million, a PE ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sylogist
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.