Sylebra Capital LLC Invests $36.26 Million in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,261,000. 8X8 makes up approximately 1.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned 11.78% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,854 shares of company stock valued at $263,464. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

