Sylebra Capital LLC Invests $13.96 Million in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,571,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,000. ReNew Energy Global makes up approximately 0.7% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RNW stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 98,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,053. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

