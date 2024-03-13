Sylebra Capital LLC Invests $129.47 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,013,488 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,467,000. Five9 accounts for about 6.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 44.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 315,867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Five9 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 33.2% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. 145,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,792. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

