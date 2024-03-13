Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.82

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 467686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SG

Sweetgreen Trading Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,555 shares of company stock worth $2,322,939. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. FMR LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sweetgreen by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 26,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.