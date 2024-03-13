SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

SurgePays Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurgePays by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SurgePays by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in SurgePays by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

Further Reading

