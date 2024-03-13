Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter Gill Sells 918 Shares

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 918 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.82), for a total transaction of A$16,386.30 ($10,851.85).

Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.81), for a total transaction of A$92,708.57 ($61,396.40).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($10.19), for a total transaction of A$153,850.00 ($101,887.42).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

