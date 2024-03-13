Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Shares of SDPI opened at $0.88 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 72.32% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.