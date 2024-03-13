Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.88 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 72.32% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products



Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

