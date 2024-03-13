Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January accounts for about 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 14.20% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTJA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 34.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 10.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. 2,424 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (QTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

