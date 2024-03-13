Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4,585.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.72. 13,562,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,033,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.66. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $293.24 and a 52-week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

