Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $79.64. 73,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

