Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.