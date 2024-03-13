Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.02. 377,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,881. The company has a market cap of $444.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.28 and a one year high of $479.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.