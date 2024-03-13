Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.78. The company had a trading volume of 233,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

